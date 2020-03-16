Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Rohit Shetty to replace Salman Khan as the host for the upcoming season?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Rohit Shetty might step into the shoes of Salman Khan for hosting the upcoming season.

We had earlier reported that Salman Khan has hiked his fee triple times than what he was getting in the previous season and the makers are not able to match it. Hence there are reports doing the rounds that they have approached Rohit Shetty to host the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

The show is known for Salman Khan and he has made the show a brand today, and if someone can be close to Salman Khan in hosting the show then that is only Rohit Shetty. We have already seen his hosting skills in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Well, we are sure that Rohit Shetty will be the perfect choice.

