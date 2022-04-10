Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sajid Khan and Gori Nagori are in the danger zone; one of them to get eliminated this weekend

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the audience has given it thumbs up. The contestants have already begun the game on day one.

Salman Khan introduced all the contestants and wished them luck with their game.

On day one itself, the contestants have already begun to fight and create content in the house.

Yesterday, the first nomination task took place and six contestants, Sajid Khan, Gautam Singh Vig, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Pradhan were nominated for elimination.

The voting has begun and until now, Sajid and Gori have got the least votes and are in the danger zone. They could be eliminated from the show.

The game has already begun and it’s difficult to say who would be eliminated from the show.

As we had reported earlier, the audience is having problems with Sajid Khan and so are the contestants. So, there are chances that he might get eliminated from the show.

On the other hand, Gori is not been seen on the show and she hasn’t done much to get the attention of the audience, so it is tough to say.

Well, this coming weekend will mark the first weekend Ka Waar episode and the audience would know who is the first contestant to be eliminated.

But at the end moment, the votes can turn the scenario and one would never know who would be eliminated.

