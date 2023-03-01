Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Sajid Khan and his mandali group target Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for eviction say " If she is removed the rest of the contestants would fall down automatically"

Sajid Khan and his mandali will be planing against Priyanka to evict her from the show as they feel that she is strong and hence the rest of the housemates around her are also getting strong. 
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 09:24
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Sajid Khan and his mandali group target Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for eviction say " If she is removed

MUMBAI :Sajid Khan and is mandali group seems to be ruling the Bogg Boss house as somewhere Sajid Khan seems to be the mastermind of the game.

He somewhere knows who would get nominated and would get exit in the show and almost everytime his guesses are right.

The contestants do look up to him for validation and suggestions and he seems to be controlling some of the housemates in the house.

Priyanka is also a very strong contestant of the game and she gives back to the contestants when they are wrong and she doesn't keep.quite.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to eliminate Archana Gautam; lashes out at Shalin Bhanot

She is the only contestant who gets lashed out at every "Shukarvaar Ka Vaar" episode as Salman feels that almost every week she is going wrong.

During the eviction round, Sajid Khan and his mandali group will try to evict Priyanka from the game as they feel that the rest of the contestants are strong because of her and if they eliminate her the rest of the contestants would fall down.

Their agenda would be to get Priyanka out of the game as they know then Shalin, Tina, Saundarya and Archana would automatically fall.

Almost every week they are successful in doing so and the actress gets nominated but she has a crazy fan following and hence she gets saved from the elimination.

Well, Priyanka undoubtedly is the strong  contestant in the game and to eliminate her from the task is going to be a huge task.

For more news from television, digital, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


ALSO READ :  BIGG BOSS 16: Fans demand Ankit Gupta’s return to the show; Here is why that won’t happen

 

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Abdu Rozik
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 01/03/2023 - 09:24

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Baa creates havoc in the house, blames Anuj for Bapuji’s disappearance 
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
From Karisham Sharma to Shiny Doshi, check out their sexy beach wear
MUMBAI :There is a new breed of people who are walking around almost everywhere and they are called the beach bums. No...
Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s plea for bail to be heard on 7th Jabuary, his lawyer says, “There’s one breaking news…”
MUMBAI :Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Sajid Khan and his mandali group target Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for eviction say " If she is removed the rest of the contestants would fall down automatically"
MUMBAI :Sajid Khan and is mandali group seems to be ruling the Bogg Boss house as somewhere Sajid Khan seems to be the...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Imlie helps Atharva move on, new love to begin?
MUMBAI : Imlie is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. We recently saw a huge leap in the show...
Recent Stories
“It is a money heist thing between 7 people, and the hunt game which will be loved by the fans” - Ajit Shidhaye on Kuttey
“It is a money heist thing between 7 people, and the hunt game which will be loved by the fans” - Ajit Shidhaye on Kuttey

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Abdu Rozik is the new captain of the house
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Abdu Rozik is the new captain of the house
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I shared a great bond with Ankit Gupta but unfortunately he was eliminated from the show within a week
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “I shared a great bond with Ankit Gupta but unfortunately he was eliminated from the show within a week of my entry and I was clueless about Sajid Khan teasing me with Sumbul” - Vikkas Manaktala
Exclusive! Nityam aka Farmaan Haider talks about his journey and his character, says “My character has a lot of versatility, I s
Exclusive! Nityam aka Farmaan Haider talks about his journey and his character, says “My character has a lot of versatility, I see a lot of shades in my character”
Check out who is THIS special person in Palak Sindhwani’s life
Check out who is THIS special person in Palak Sindhwani’s life
Faltu’s actress Niharika Chouksey shares a never-seen-before picture with the fans, check it out
Faltu’s actress Niharika Chouksey shares a never-seen-before picture with the fans, check it out
Sargun Mehta is here with a flashback of how every board game in the house goes with their loved ones, check it out
Sargun Mehta is here with a flashback of how every board game in the house goes with their loved ones, check it out