Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Sajid Khan and his mandali group target Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for eviction say " If she is removed the rest of the contestants would fall down automatically"

MUMBAI :Sajid Khan and is mandali group seems to be ruling the Bogg Boss house as somewhere Sajid Khan seems to be the mastermind of the game.

He somewhere knows who would get nominated and would get exit in the show and almost everytime his guesses are right.

The contestants do look up to him for validation and suggestions and he seems to be controlling some of the housemates in the house.

Priyanka is also a very strong contestant of the game and she gives back to the contestants when they are wrong and she doesn't keep.quite.

She is the only contestant who gets lashed out at every "Shukarvaar Ka Vaar" episode as Salman feels that almost every week she is going wrong.

During the eviction round, Sajid Khan and his mandali group will try to evict Priyanka from the game as they feel that the rest of the contestants are strong because of her and if they eliminate her the rest of the contestants would fall down.

Their agenda would be to get Priyanka out of the game as they know then Shalin, Tina, Saundarya and Archana would automatically fall.

Almost every week they are successful in doing so and the actress gets nominated but she has a crazy fan following and hence she gets saved from the elimination.

Well, Priyanka undoubtedly is the strong contestant in the game and to eliminate her from the task is going to be a huge task.

