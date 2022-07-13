Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to get three-time hiked fees for hosting the upcoming season?

Salman Khan has been considered one of the best hosts on television and there is no doubt about that. He has made the show a brand and now without him, the show is incomplete.

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Salman Khan is the USP of the show and he has been hosting the show for the past 13 years, without him, the show cannot run.

He is considered one of the best hosts on television and made Bigg Boss a brand today.

The actor has been paid a bomb to host the show in all the seasons that he has hosted and every year the actor has been asking for a hike in his fee.

Last year, during the press conference, Salman Khan said that every year he tells the makers and the production to hike his fee in order to host the next season or else he wouldn’t host the show but then somehow they convince him and he comes back as the host as he feels Bigg Boss is his own show.

Now as per sources, once again the news about his fee has popped up where Salman has asked for a three-time hiked fee considering that he hasn’t got a big hike in the past few seasons and this time he is adamant that until he doesn’t get a hike he won’t be hosting the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

We are sure the makers and he would come to a mutual agreement as the show is incomplete without him and wouldn’t do well if he wouldn’t be the host.

Well, apparently, last year the actor had charged Rs 15 crore for each episode, and this year it would be interesting to see how much the makers would offer him.

Do you want to see Salman Khan as the host of the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

