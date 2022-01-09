Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to have a special segment on weekends, will enter the house as a challenger; read to know more

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, on Fridays, Salman Khan will have a special segment in which he would enter the house as a challenger and interact with the contestants.

He will get up close and personal with the contestants and discuss the weekly agendas.

Bigg Boss features this new segment for the first time where Salman enters the house and converses with the contestants one-on-one about the problems.

Well, the fans are excited about the new season which will launch on October 8–9 and whose promo will begin airing in the second week of September.

The show's confirmed contestants are Munawar, Tina Dutta, and Farmani Naaz.

