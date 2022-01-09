Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan to have a special segment on weekends will entering the house as a challenger; read to know more

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Salman Khan will be having a special segment on Fridays where he will be entering the house as a challenger and will be interacting with the contestants and the juice and happenings.

He will be getting close and personal with the contestant and will discuss the weekly agendas.

This segment is introduced for the first time in Bigg Boss where Salman himself would be entering the house and will be talking about the issues one on one personally with the contestants.

Well, the fans are excited for the new season as it would be launching on 2nd October and the promo of the show will be telecasted from the second week of September.

Munawar, Tina Dutta and Farmani Naaz are the confirmed contestants in the show.

