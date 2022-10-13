Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan lashes out at Shalin Bhanot for disrespecting the doctor sent in the house

MUMBAI: During the second week of the show, there is a lot that has happened and the contestants have given a lot of content to the show.

We saw how the contestants have had arguments and massive fights since the new love story began on the show.

Finally, tomorrow will be the shukrawar ka vaar episode where Salman Khan would come and give an insight into what he thinks about the contestants and how they have performed.

While some would get praised, some would get a piece of his mind for their bad behaviour.

In the week, we did see how Shalin grabbed the headlines for many reasons, beginning with his fight with Archana to misbehaving with the doctor and then confessing his love for Tina. The actor made sure that he gave a lot of content to the show.

As per sources, during the shukrawar ka vaar episode, Salman would bash Shalin for his behaviour with the show's doctor who had come inside the house to check in on him.

If one remembers the episode, we did see how Shalin spoke with disrespect to the doctor and insulted him by asking him what his qualification was and telling him that he is only studying MBBS, and he needs someone qualified.

Owing to this conversation, Salman slams Shalin and asks him what arrogance he carries and that this kind of behaviour was unacceptable.

Well, it will be interesting to see what clarification would Shalin give the superstar on his behaviour with the doctor.

