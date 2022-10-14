Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan praised MC Stan, Abdu and Archana for playing the game well; said they were going in the right direction

MUMBAI : During the second week of the show, there was a lot that happened and the contestants have given a lot of content to the show.

Today, Shukrawar Ka Vaar will be telecasted and Salman Khan would enter the house and would give a reality check to the housemates on how they behaved.

Sumbul’s father would be coming on the show and he would expose Tina and Shalin and would tell his daughter not to trust so soon and to play her game. He would also blame Tina for not guiding Sumbul in the right direction.

Salman Khan would take Shalin's case for disrespecting the visiting doctor in the house and would confront him for his arrogance.

As we know, on this special episode Salman not only berates the unjust, but also appreciates fair play and guides the contestants if they are going down the right path.

In today’s episode, he will praise MC Stan, Archana and Abdu for the way they have played the game.

He told Archana personally, that she has done exceptionally well and has really entertained the audience a lot and asked her to continue the same way.

Well, it’s been very rare that Salman Khan would praise a contestant on the show but this season he makes sure to give the right feedback to the contestants.

