Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan praised These three contestants on shukarvaar ka vaar by saying, “You’ll have won people’s hearts”

The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up. The first shukarvaar ka vaar episode has been telecasted and we saw how Salman gave the contestants a reality check. In today’s episode, he will announce three contestants who have won the heart of the audiences.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 18:14
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Salman Khan praised these three contestants on sukarvaar ka vaar said “ You’ll have won people’s heart

MUMBAI :  The first shukarvaar ka vaar episode has begun and host Salman Khan will be coming on the show and will give an insight into how the contestants performed and will give them a good and bad dose.

In the first week of the show itself, the contestants have given a lot of meat and content and we did see how they had disagreements and fights with each other.

We saw how Priyanka and Nimrit had differences with each other, Archana created issues, and from Stan and Shiv’s major showdown, a lot happened during the first week of the show.

Yesterday we did see how Salman Khan entered the Bigg Boss house and gave a reality check to the contestants and told them how they performed he also had dinner with ten contestants in the house.

 He praised Abdu Rozik and told him that he has become “Hindustan ka Jaan” and told him he is doing extremely well in the show.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Emotional! Tina Dutta reveals how she lost out on many assignments at the start of her career because she couldn’t afford to travel to Mumbai from Kolkata

In today’s episode,  Salman Khan would praise three contestants and would tell them that they have played the game well and had won the hearts of the audience.

The three contestants of the show are Shiv, Priyanka and Abdu.

The host told them that they have played the game well and have won the hearts of the fans, and they should continue this way and not get carried away.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loved the friendship between Abdu and Shiv whereas Priyanka comes out as a very strong contestant in the house.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! First Weekend Ka Vaar; check out the contestants with the highest and lowest votes

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 10/08/2022 - 18:14

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Hotness Alert! Kirti Kulhari Bold Looks are to Die for
MUMBAI: Kirti Kulhari, who is known for her famous roles in films like Pink, Blackmail and Uri, looks super hot and...
EXCLUSIVE! Priyanka Zemse opens up about her skincare and views on botox; says, “I am not somebody who would ever go for botox. I feel there are many other ways to take care of your skin”
MUMBAI :Priyanka Zemse is an actress, a video jockey, and a trained Bollywood, classical, and bachata dancer based in...
Yay! Happy Birthday Mona Jai Singh
MUMBAI  :Mona Jai Singh, known for her roles in various TV serials and Bollywood films posts coolest ethnic looks on...
Hot! Check out Vin Rana's Hottest Pictures
MUMBAI: Vin Rana, who is known for his role as Nakula in Star Plus's Mahabharat and Purab Khanna in Zee TV's Kumkum...
Maddam Sir: Cold War! Karishma to take the lead in new case, Haseena doesn’t feel good about it
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-based comedy-drama series on the small screen. The show...
Exclusive! “Giving the best shot whenever Amitabh Bacchan was in the frame was my constant effort,” says Rashmika Mandanna
MUMBAI : Actress Rashmika Mandanna who is also known as the National Crush, is no doubt one of the most loved and...
RECENT STORIES
Exclusive! “Giving my best with Amitabh Bachchan was my constant effort” Rashmika Mandanna
Exclusive! “Giving the best shot whenever Amitabh Bacchan was in the frame was my constant effort,” says Rashmika Mandanna