Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan praised These three contestants on shukarvaar ka vaar by saying, “You’ll have won people’s hearts”

MUMBAI : The first shukarvaar ka vaar episode has begun and host Salman Khan will be coming on the show and will give an insight into how the contestants performed and will give them a good and bad dose.

In the first week of the show itself, the contestants have given a lot of meat and content and we did see how they had disagreements and fights with each other.

We saw how Priyanka and Nimrit had differences with each other, Archana created issues, and from Stan and Shiv’s major showdown, a lot happened during the first week of the show.

Yesterday we did see how Salman Khan entered the Bigg Boss house and gave a reality check to the contestants and told them how they performed he also had dinner with ten contestants in the house.

He praised Abdu Rozik and told him that he has become “Hindustan ka Jaan” and told him he is doing extremely well in the show.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Emotional! Tina Dutta reveals how she lost out on many assignments at the start of her career because she couldn’t afford to travel to Mumbai from Kolkata

In today’s episode, Salman Khan would praise three contestants and would tell them that they have played the game well and had won the hearts of the audience.

The three contestants of the show are Shiv, Priyanka and Abdu.

The host told them that they have played the game well and have won the hearts of the fans, and they should continue this way and not get carried away.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loved the friendship between Abdu and Shiv whereas Priyanka comes out as a very strong contestant in the house.

For more news and updates from television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! First Weekend Ka Vaar; check out the contestants with the highest and lowest votes