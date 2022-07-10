Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan questions Sumbul and Shalin about their relationship and closeness in the house

MUMBAI : The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and the audience has given a thumbs up to the show already the contestants are given in lot of content to the show.

Finally, the first weekend ka vaar episode will take place where Salman Khan would come and give the housemates a dose of how they performed during the week where some will get praises others would be picked on.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode is one of the most anticipated episodes of the show as the audience get to see the insight of what Salman Khan thinks.

Now during the weekend ka vaar episode, the one very important procedure of the show is the elimination part, where one contestant is in the danger zone and would say goodbye to the show.

In the previous episode, we have seen how Subul and Shalin were getting close to each other and they had become the topic of discussion inside and outside the house.

We had seen how Tina Dutta had asked Shalin about his closeness with Sumbul to which the actor had said that there is nothing such and that they are good friends and she is too young for him and he can’t even think like that.

During the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman asked Sumbul and Shalin about their bond in the house and the two simply said that they are friends and nothing more than that, Shalin makes it clear that she is too young for him and that he would never think something like that.

Well, it will be interesting to see post how would Sumbul and Shalin’s friendship go ahead.

