Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Salman Khan will bash Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia for her emotions towards Abdu says "You are becoming the next Sumbul of the house" 

MUMBAI: Since the return of Abdu in the house last week, he hasn't been talking well to Nimrit and has been ignoring her on various occasions.

If one remembers before Abdu had left the house, he had confessed his feelings for Nimrit where he said that he had feelings for her and that he loves her but then when he came to know thay she has a boyfriend, he backed out.

Salman Khan had also made him understand on the show to move on since she has someone in her life.

Post his return he has been giving very cold vibes to Nimrit and this has effected her.

We have seen how Nimrit in every episode has shared her feelings to the housemates where she said that she is effected with Abdu not behaving with her properly, and that she feels she has lost a friend and the actress also broke down.

Owing to this situation in the house, Salman Khan during the "Shukarvaar Ka Vaar" episode will lash out at the actress for the way she is behaving just because Abdu is not talking to her.

He would tell her that he is shock with the way she is behaving and that and that she is becoming the next Sumbul of the house.

It will be interesting to see what would Nimirt give in her justification.

Well, seems like the upcoming episode is going to be an interesting one as the host isn't happy the way the week has gone.

