Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! This season will stream live 24 X 7 on the digital platform

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and this season also the show will be streaming 24 X 7 and the audience will get to see their favourite contestant  24 X 7 live

 

MUMBAI :   Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

 In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

 Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

 Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants on the show.

As per sources, like every year the show will be streaming on Voot (a Digital Platform) for Bigg Boss and it would be 24 X 7 live where the audience would be able to get to see the contestants full day and tim


Even in the previous seasons, we have seen the 24 X & live was a huge success where the fans could see their favourite contestants live.


This time the concept and the rules of the house are going to be different and Bigg Boss himself will be participating in the show and playing along with the contestants.

 
Well, the fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants of the show would be.


