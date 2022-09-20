Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shalin Bhanot becomes the fifth confirmed contestant of the upcoming season

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the makers have already approached many celebrities for the show. The recent name to join in is Shalin Bhanot

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants in the show.

This year, the show will be following the international pattern and Bigg Boss himself will be playing the game along with the contestants.

ellychakkar has been at the forefront in bringing exclusive news from the world of the entertainment business.

As per sources, Shalin Bhanot was offered the show and the talks were on between the actor and the makers. Now, things have got finalized and Shalin would be on board as one of the confirmed contestants though there is no confirmation on the same.

In the past seasons also the actor's name had popped up as a possible contestant for the show but things didn’t work out and hence the actor couldn’t be part of the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

