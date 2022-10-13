Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Shalin Bhanot gets the maximum votes to get eliminated from the show followed by Gori Nagori

MUMBAI: In the second week of the show itself, the contests have given a lot of content to the show and we saw the various arguments and fights among the contestants.

This week's nominations in the house took place in a very different way as Gautam who is the new captain of the house got the special powers to nominate five contestants for this week to get eliminated from the show.

The actor nominated Tina, Sreejita De, Gori Nagori and MC Stan whereas Shalin was nominated as a result of punishment by Bigg Boss for getting physical with Archana during the captaincy task.

Tellychakkar exclusively ran a poll where the audience had to vote for the contestant that they think needs to be voted out of the game and the Shalin got the maximum votes to be eliminated from the show followed by Gori Nagori.

Since the actor’s fight with Archana and the way he spoke to the doctor both the

things haven’t gone down well with the audiences and they did slam the actor on social media for his behaviour and requested the makers to eliminate him from the show.

No, wonder in our exclusive poll the fans have voted Shalin to be evicted contestant of the show.

Well, on tomorrow or Saturday we would know who would be eliminated from the show.

