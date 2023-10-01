Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shalin Bhanot’s mother enters the house and ignores Tina Dutta and her mother; interacts with other contestants in the house

MUMBAI : This week as we all know that the family members of the contestants would be entering the house and would stay inside the house for a day.

In yesterday’s episode, we saw how Sajid Khan’s sister Farah Khan entered the show and interacted with the contestants. She gave an insight into how they were performing.

We also saw Priyanka’s brother and Shiv’s mother enter the house, and all three were seen advising the contestants on how to play the game and where they were going wrong.

In the upcoming episode, MC Stan’s mother, Nimirt’s father, and Archana’s brother will be entering the house where they would be taking part in some activities related to the show.

Soon, Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta’s mother will be entering the house and a lot of things would happen then.

As soon as Shalin’s mother would enter the show she would go and talk to all the contestants of the show but will decide to ignore Tina Dutta and her mother.

Seeing, this Tina would feel awkward and wouldn’t know how to react as she would sense that things have changed between them.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! “I want Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia to win the show as I feel she is very strong and disciplined, I hope she lifts the trophy” - Delnaaz Irani

On the other hand, when Tina’s mother would enter the house she would go and hug Sreejita De thinking it was Tina, and then she would go looking out for her.

Bigg Boss will release Sreejita and she would go and hug Tina’s mother who would get a cold vibe and hug her and the actress would share this with Archana.

Well, seems like when Shalin – Tina’s mom would enter the house a lot would happen and the audience are excepting something huge happening.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : "Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is intentionally being proved wrong" says Gori Nagori