Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shalin gets targeted in the foam task as contestants feel that he needs a clear vision; gets into a fight with Priyanka

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar had always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As we had reported earlier that this “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode will see the family members entering the house and finally the contestants will get to meet their family members.

Tina-Shalin’s mother, Archana’s brother, MC Stan-Shiv’s mother, Sumbul’s bade papa, and Nimrit’s dad will be entering the house, there is no clarity from Priyanka and Sajid’s side that will be entering the house.

In the upcoming, episode Bigg Boss will inform the contestants that it’s been 14 weeks and who do you all think still needs a clear vision.

A contestant has to name another housemate who is confused and unclear about his / her thoughts; post taking the name they have to give an explanation and apply the foam on them.

Archana - Calls Tina and Shalin as they both are unclear about their equation with each other

Soundarya - Calls Tina and Shalin as they both are unclear about their equation with each other

Sumbul - Calls Shalin and says he is very unpredictable in nature kabhi kuch aur kabhi kuch aur.

Nimrit - Calls Shalin; reality show mein real side kidhar hai samaj nahi aaya.

Shiv - Calls Shalin because pal bhar mein kuch dusre pal mein kuch

Stan - calls Tina says I have still not understood

Abdu - Calls Shalin you do a lot of overacting, you change in every 5 mins, you are fake, be real

Sajid - Calls Sreejita I find her confusing; I am not able to understand her character who is she exactly.

Sreejita - Calls Archana and says she is very unpredictable, samaj nahi aata next move kya hoga. Calls Sumbul says initially she was a quite bubbly and chirpy girl, the vibrance that she had is lost

Priyanka - Calls Shalin is very confused and can never understand him as he is so confused and keeps changing his thoughts.

Tina - Calls Shalin and says he fights and disrespects her a lot. False promises karta hai. It’s always about ‘mein mein mein’.

Shalin - Calls Archana and Nimrit

Well, post the task Shalin and Priyanka will have a massive fight as he doesn’t allow her to put foam on her face and hence they both will get into a heated argument and things would get ugly.

Seems, like Shalin is the new target in the house, and does everyone has an issue with him.

For more news from television, digital, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to eliminate Archana Gautam; lashes out at Shalin Bhanot