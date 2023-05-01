Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shalin gets targeted in the foam task as contestants feel that he needs a clear vision; gets into a fight with Priyanka

In the upcoming episode Bigg Boss will introduce a foam task where the contestants have to tell which housemates need a clear vision in the show and all the contestants would target Shalin in the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 15:40
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shalin gets targeted in the foam task as contestants feel that he needs a clear vision; gets into a fig

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar had always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As we had reported earlier that this “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode will see the family members entering the house and finally the contestants will get to meet their family members.

Tina-Shalin’s mother, Archana’s brother, MC Stan-Shiv’s mother, Sumbul’s bade papa, and Nimrit’s dad will be entering the house, there is no clarity from Priyanka and Sajid’s side that will be entering the house.

In the upcoming, episode Bigg Boss will inform the contestants that it’s been 14 weeks and who do you all think still needs a clear vision.

A contestant has to name another housemate who is confused and unclear about his / her thoughts; post taking the name they have to give an explanation and apply the foam on them.

Archana - Calls Tina and Shalin as they both are unclear about their equation with each other

Soundarya - Calls Tina and Shalin as they both are unclear about their equation with each other

Sumbul - Calls Shalin and says he is very unpredictable in nature kabhi kuch aur kabhi kuch aur.

Nimrit - Calls Shalin; reality show mein real side kidhar hai samaj nahi aaya.

Shiv - Calls Shalin because pal bhar mein kuch dusre pal mein kuch

Stan - calls Tina says I have still not understood

Abdu - Calls Shalin you do a lot of overacting, you change in every 5 mins, you are fake, be real

Sajid - Calls Sreejita I find her confusing; I am not able to understand her character who is she exactly.

Sreejita - Calls Archana and says she is very unpredictable, samaj nahi aata next move kya hoga. Calls Sumbul says initially she was a quite bubbly and chirpy girl, the vibrance that she had is lost

Priyanka - Calls Shalin is very confused and can never understand him as he is so confused and keeps changing his thoughts.

Tina - Calls Shalin and says he fights and disrespects her a lot. False promises karta hai. It’s always about ‘mein mein mein’.

Shalin - Calls Archana and Nimrit

Well, post the task Shalin and Priyanka will have a massive fight as he doesn’t allow her to put foam on her face and hence they both will get into a heated argument and things would get ugly.

Seems, like Shalin is the new target in the house, and does everyone has an issue with him. 

For more news from television, digital, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to eliminate Archana Gautam; lashes out at Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Abdu Rozik  
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 15:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Samrat will send a marriage proposal to Nayantara!
MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' started as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar,...
Karan Vohra has some Special plans of Dhamaal on his birthday, check it out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin:  Pakhi will be shattered to know she cannot conceive her own child and get obsessed with Vinayak 
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare welcomes a new member in her family, find out who
MUMBAI :Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has been in the news for all the good reasons ever since its premiere. Making their way...
It’s Arto aka Karan Vohra’s B’Day and This is how the cast of Imlie shared their wishes for him
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from the show. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and...
Recent Stories
Project K: Deepika Padukone’s first look gets compared to Dune; netizens say, “Sasta copy of DUNE”
Project K: Deepika Padukone’s first look gets compared to Dune; netizens say, “Sasta copy of DUNE”

Latest Video

Related Stories
Karan Vohra has some Special plans of Dhamaal on his birthday, check it out
Karan Vohra has some Special plans of Dhamaal on his birthday, check it out
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare welcomes a new member in her family, find out who
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare welcomes a new member in her family, find out who
It’s Arto aka Karan Vohra’s B’Day and This is how the cast of Imlie shared their wishes for him
It’s Arto aka Karan Vohra’s B’Day and This is how the cast of Imlie shared their wishes for him
Jannat Zubair’s throwback video is sure to melt your heart, deets inside
Jannat Zubair’s throwback video is sure to melt your heart, deets inside
Lakshmi is back on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi; check out what Aishwarya Khare is upto
Lakshmi is back on the sets of Bhagya Lakshmi; check out what Aishwarya Khare is upto
Shagun Pandey reveals how his shoot sequence of Meet takes a toll on him
Shagun Pandey reveals how his shoot sequence of Meet takes a toll on him