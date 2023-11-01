Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shalin’s Bhanot’s mother breaks her silence on her son’s relationship with Tina and reveals her top three contestants in this season

MUMBAI :Shalin Bhanot is one of the strongest contestants on Bigg Boss 16. He has been giving a lot of content to the show since day one.

He has been grabbing the headlines for his love story with Tina and for his conversation with Salman Khan during the ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode.

Shalin is undoubtedly the most talked about contestant both inside and outside of the house.

As we all know, this week is dedicated to the family members of the housemates.

Before entering the house, TellyChakkar got in touch with Shalin’s mother and asked her what she thinks about his relationship with Tina, and revealed who her top three contestants in the show were.

People say that Shalin is always overacting. Has he always been this way or is this normal behavior?

To be honest, he belongs to the entertainment industry. Acting and overacting is a part of this industry. As far as I can see, he is entertaining the audience and is playing a good game.

Shalin has true feelings for Tina but we have seen how people have said that Tina is fake. What do you have to say about it?

As far as I know, when he gets close to someone, he is connected by heart. Be it any kind of relationship; friendship or brother-sister, he has always been true to it, and it is pretty evident for everyone to see.

The audience feels that Shalin loves Tina and that she is the one who is not interested in him. At times, he has also spoken about her behind the back?

I can vouch that he has never spoken behind Tina’s back. Be honest, when you stay under one roof for almost ninety days, one builds a relationship. Just like how he takes Sajid Khan as his elder brother, and Tina as a friend, so I don’t see anything more than that.

Who do you see as the top three contestants of the show?

As a viewer, I would love to see Shalin, Priyanka, and Abdu as the top three contestants as all of them are playing the game extremely well and are giving so much content to the show.

Well, there is no doubt that Shalin is a strong contestant in the house and is giving a lot of content to the show.

