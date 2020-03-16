Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill to host the show along with Salman Khan on the premiere day

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, the show is all set to go on air by 1st October 2022, and Salman Khan has shot for the promo which will be out in the second week of September.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill might grace the premiere episode and also host it along with Salman. However, there is no confirmation on the same.

Shehnaaz is very special to Bigg Boss and she keeps coming on the show during the first and last episodes.

She is one of the most loved and celebrated Bigg Boss contestants and she rose to fame from the show, and today she has a massive fan following.

Shehnaaz was known for her cute relationship with late actor Sidharth Shukla who she had met on the show and the fans still remember them and fondly call them “SidNazz”

Well, there is no doubt that the fans are excited to see Shehnaaz Gill along with Salman Khan in the first episode of the new season.

