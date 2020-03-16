Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiney Ahuja to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss is one of the most successful reality shows on television and the new season will be beginning soon; the makers have already approached many celebrities for the show and the latest name to join is bollywood actor Shiney Ahuja

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 06/29/2022 - 18:22
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up of the show.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing good on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had reported earlier, that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Shiney Ahuja has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actor though there is no confirmation for the same.

Every season the actor’s name has popped up as a possible contestant for the show but things never worked and he wasn’t a part of the show.

The actor hasn’t been seen in many project for a long time and his fans miss watching him on screen.

If there is any truth to this news, it would be interesting to see Shiny as a contestant on the show.

What do you think, is Shiney a good choice for a reality show?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Latest Video