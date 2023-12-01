Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare’s mother reveals if he needs to change the way he is playing, and shares which housemate is his biggest competitor

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

Now, he has entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he is a contestant on the show and is playing the game well. He is emerging as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game has been liked by the audience and he is considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic, both inside and outside of the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

Currently, Bigg Boss has dedicated this week to the contestant’s families, where their family members would enter the house and interact with them.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Shiv lashes out at Archana for taking their food away while they were eating; tells her that karma will hit her back soon

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shiv’s mother who went inside the Bigg Boss house and met him, and asked her if he needs to change his game, and which contestant should he stay away from.

How did you feel after meeting Shiv on the show?

It felt good since he was already playing so well. Now after meeting me he is all charged up, as a mother’s love helps the child to perform well. He is playing well and has never crossed his line on the show. I am proud of him.

Who do you think is a tough competitor for him?

He is very strong as a contestant and every housemate is a threat to him as everyone is competing with him for the trophy. He is playing with his heart. He has a very strong personality, and because he is such a pure person, everyone loves him and he has no enemies in the show.

We have seen how in Shiv’s hometown, rally’s are conducted to vote for him so that he can reach the finale of the show.

Since he won Bigg Boss Marathi, his fan following has shot up to another level and people love him unconditionally. He also gives back the same love and attention to his fans and hence they have stood by him in this journey.

Do you think he needs to change his game?

No, I think let him play the game the way he is playing as he doesn’t need any change and is doing exceptionally well.

Who do you think is a true friend to him?

All the housemates like him and their friendship is genuine since he connects with everyone and isn’t negative about any of the housemates. Though he is closest to Abdu, and MC Stan, and one can see the bond.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv is playing the game extremely well and he is seen as one of the potential winners of the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16: Gori and Shiv get into a massive argument as Shiv accuses her of stealing