Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! “ Shiv is a very good-hearted person and he plays the game in a diginified manner and we share a brother-sister bond - Kishori Shahane

MUMBAI : Kishori Shahane is a veteran actress in the world of the entertainment business.

She is known for her roles in Marathi cinema and television where she has become a household name.

Currently, she is ruling the television screens with her performance as “Bhavani” in the most successful show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress has received several accolades for her performance as Bhavani Chavan in the show.

She was also a part of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 where she emerged as one of the finalists of the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she thinks about Shiv’s game and what kind of bond she shares with him.

What do you have to say about Shiv Thakare’s game in the house?

I have spent 102 days with him in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and I have seen his growth. He had come from the reality show Roadies and at the beginning, we thought he would be very good at doing all the tasks but keeping that aside, he has a great heart and he is very friendly and a very clever person to play the game.

What is your take on the class fight that took place recently in the house?

The class fight is a very small thing and that shouldn’t be a topic of discussion as when you enter the house everyone is equal and no one is above or below anyone. No one should use such words in the game. I know Shiv is a very strong-headed person and he would easily get out of this he knows to play the game with dignity and he plays the game well.

What kind of bond do you and Shiv share in real life and an incident from Bigg Boss season 2 ( Marathi) you would like to share?

The best thing about Shiv is that he respects everyone who is like a mother figure to them. He appreciated and respected women for what they do. He adores them and gives them that recognition. I remember during Bigg Boss Marathi we had to do a captaincy stunt and I had to walk on my knees since I am aged everyone told me not to do it, but I did it and won. Post the task Shiv came to me and showed a sign of respect and that was heart-touching. He calls me Thai and I call him Shiv we share a brother and sister bond.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv is playing the game well and seems like Kishori Shahane is for the full support for Shiv.

