Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh to grace the Shukrawar Ka Vaar episode; will arrive to promote their upcoming movie 'Thank God'

MUMBAI: The second week of the show has been amazing with so much happening in the Bigg Boss house.

Finally, tomorrow will be the shukrawar ka vaar episode where Salman Khan would come and give an insight into what he thinks about the contestants and how they have performed.

While some would get praise and some would get a piece of his mind for bad behaviour in the house.

As we have seen usually, shukrawar ka vaar episodes is graced by special guests where they interact with Salman Khan and the contestants of the show. Some even enter the house and have segments with the contestants.

According to sources, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie 'Thank God'. Thank God is making its way to the big screen on the 25th of October.

They would be interacting with the contestants and might even go inside the house where they have some games with them.

They will also have some funny segments with Salman Khan who will be making them do some tasks.

This is the first time the actors will be gracing this season and then we are sure the fans would be excited to see them.

