Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! SidNaaz to be part of the premier episode of the upcoming season?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the first of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

The last season had the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t gain the ratings.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivang Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja etc have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, Kanika Maan is the few confirmed contestant of the show.

This year the show will be following the international pattern and Bigg Boss himself will be playing the game along with the contestants.

The promo of the show is out and the contestants are super excited for the new season and are waiting to know who the contestants are on the show.

As per sources, SidNaaz will be a part of the show, where Shehnaaz would be performing along with Siddarth’s statue, though there is no confirmation on the same.

There will be a dance performance of Shehnaaz where she would once again share her feelings for late actor Siddarth, in the same way she did on Bigg Boss 15 finale.

There is no doubt that late actor Siddarth Shukla’s contribution to the game was huge and somewhere today the show is still remembered for the way how he played the game.

It was in Bigg Boss 13 that Shehnaaz and Siddarth met for the first time and developed a great friendship which then led to a relationship.



Since then the fans are mad at SidNaaz and they still consider them as one of the iconic and loves couples on television.



Post, Siddarth’s demise the fans were heartbroken as they feel that SidNaaz’s love story couldn’t have a happy ending and they still bestow a lot of love and support on them.

Well, there is no doubt that Bigg Boss during its premiere or finale always calls Shehnaaz as she is the soul of the show since Bigg Boss 13.



