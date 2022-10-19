Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma exposes Shalin Bhont in front of Gautam says “What he things about himself he doesn’t know who I am how dare he tells me that he can bring me down in the show who the hell is he”

MUMBAI :The show has entered the third week and there is a lot that has happened on the show; with Priyanka and Shiv fighting for the captaincy task, where the latter becomes the captain of the house.

We also saw how the housemates nominated Sumbul and Manya as the contestants who contributed the least in the show, and hence they have been nominated for this week’s eliminations.

Shalin and Gautam were very good friends at the beginning of the show, but since the past few days there have been problems between them and the two are facing a lot of issues.

Let us rewind time back to when Shalin kissed Soundarya to make Gautam jealous, which created a rift between them.

As we had reported that in the upcoming episode, once again Gautam and Shalin will have a fight, and this would be caused by Sumbul. During the fight, Shalin says that he will expose Soundarya, and that has not gone down well with the actress.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Manya Singh and Shalin Bhanot are the nominated contestants for this week

In the upcoming episode, Soundarya will be seen talking with Gautam where she will be bitching about Shalin, where she says “How dare he talk about my character, who the hell is he to speak about me. He must be the ‘Shalin Bhanot’ at his home and he told me that he will show me where I stand. He is the one who is going all around the house and telling everyone that I kissed him but he is not saying the reason behind it as there wasn’t any context only”

She further said “Shalin is saying I am running behind him with what he knows about my life nothing, who were my friends, who were my ex – lovers he doesn’t even stand a chance in front of them. What kind of script is going on people are something else on the face and something else at the back”

Well, it seems like along with Gautam even Soundarya has become an enemy of Shalin.

What do you have to do about this rivalry?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Check out the Shocking net worth of Shalin Bhanot