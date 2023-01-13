Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma’s mother talks about her relationship with Gautam and also reveals her top three contestants

Saundarya is one of the strongest contestants of the show and Tellychakkar has got in touch with Saundarya’s mother and asked her what she thinks about Gautam and her daughter’s relationship. Also, she revealed who her top three contestants are.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 03:30
MUMBAI: Soundarya Sharma is a well-know model and actress and these days she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in Bigg Boss Season 16.

She is one of the strongest contestants in the house and the audience are seeing her as the potential winner.

Saundarya was in the news for her closeness with co–contestant Gautam Vig on the show and her relationship was always questioned by the audiences and the housemates.

As we all know this week, Bigg Boss has dedicated to the family members of the contestants and now, Tellychakkar has got in touch with Saundarya’s mother to ask her what she thinks about Gautam and her daughter’s relationship. Also, she revealed who her top three contestants are.

What do you have to say about Gautam and Saundarya’s relationship?

From what I can see, the bond is just friendship. To be honest, nothing can happen in such fewer days and in the end, this is a show and a game.

Gautam, through social media has claimed that he has been cheated on and used in the game, what do you have to say about that?

I didn’t feel anything like that, there is no truth. When she comes out, I would ask her but in the end, this is a game and nothing else. I don’t think any cheating happened.

Shalin Bhanot has said many unpleasant things to Saundarya; what do you have to say about it?

I would only want to say to not go personal on parents and we should all play the game in a good manner.

Who according to you would be the top three contestants?

Saundarya and anyone who is playing the game well can come in the top three.

Well, there is no doubt that Saundarya is one of the strongest contestants on the show and a underdog player who has come this far in the game.  

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

