Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sreejita De reveals who would be happy to see her back in the show and talks about her motive to play the game  

MUMBAI: Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry.

She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar, and she has a good fan following.

These days she has been grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16. But unfortunately, she was eliminated within fourteen days.

Now once again, the actress has entered the house as a wild card entry. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress Sreejita De before she entered the house and asked her who would be happy to see her back in the show, and what is her motive to play the game this time.

Who will be happy to see you back in the show?

Nimirt will be happy. I don’t know about Soundarya and Priyanka. I think it’s a 50-50 chance that they will be happy that I am back. Sajid and Abdu will be neutral.

What is your motive now in the house?

Unfortunately, I couldn’t stay that long in the house and was eliminated too soon owing to fewer votes. So this time I will play the game well and will try to reach the finale of the show so that fans can see my game and will vote for me. This time I will give my hundred percent.

What is your message for your fans?

I would like to request my fans to support me and to vote for me whenever I am nominated because only votes can help you to survive. I promise that this time I shall play well and come out strong so that I gain the votes required to stay in the house until the finale of the game. So to all my fans, please vote for me.

Well, there is no doubt that Sreejita De was a strong contestant, but unfortunately, she was evicted in the first week. But this time, she has got another chance to prove herself.

