Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Srishty Rode speaks about Shalin and Tina’s relationship and reveals who she is supporting in the game  

MUMBAI: Srishty Rode is a well-known actress on television and she is best known for her roles in serials like Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Choti Bahu, etc.

She rose to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 12 where she went way ahead in the show and made a place in the audience’s heart.

Currently, she is seen in the number one comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her what she thinks about Shalin – Tina’s relationship and who she is supporting in the game.

Who are you supporting in Bigg Boss 16 ?

Tina Dutta is my close friend so my support goes to her and I think she is playing well, coming out as a strong contestant.

Recently, a lot has happened during Tina’s game, what do you have to say about it?

Yes, I did see some Instagram clips where Tina looked disturbed and was seen breaking down but I know she is very strong and she will come out of it. She would become a strong contestant in the show. I hope she reaches the finale and wins.

What do you have to say about Tina and Shalin’s relationship in the house?

I can’t comment on that since I don’t watch the show but it's one's choice, who are we to judge. If that keeps her happy in the show then so be it.

Well, there is no doubt that Tina somewhere does find comfort in Shalin and now the audience like to see them together.

