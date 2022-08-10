Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Mc Stan, and Shiv Thakare are the nominated contestants for this week; one of them to get eliminated this weekend

MUMBAI :The show is just two weeks away from the finale of the show and the contestants are going all out to give their best in the show.

The house is divided into two groups: one being the ‘Mandali’ consisting of MC Stan, Shiv, Nimrit, Sumbul, and the new entry Shalin vs. Priyanka and Archana.

We have also seen how these days Shiv and Priyanka aren’t getting along with each other and are always having fights and creating a ruckus in the house.

Nimrit has been silent on the show for quite some time, and the one person she doesn’t get along with in the house has been Priyanka, who has always taken potshots at her.

Finally, Nimrit became the first finalist of the show as Priyanka and Mc Stan refuse to do the task.

In the upcoming episode, the nomination task would take place and finally the last nomination task would take place.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to participate in Bigg Brother UK

As per sources, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Mc Stan and Shiv Thakare are the nominated contestants for this week.

One of them would say goodbye to the show just one week before the finale of the show.

This week the “Mandali” group has been nominated and one of them would get eliminated from the show.

Well, it was high time that the “Mandali’ group broke and one of them gets eliminated as the game would get fair then.

There are chances of Sumbul being eliminated from the show as compared to Shiv and Mc Stan she hasn’t performed that well and somewhere because f their support she has reached so far.

Who do you think would get eliminated from the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Eros International to sign Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for their next project?