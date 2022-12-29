Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan saved from elimination; credit goes to captain Shiv Thakare

Sumbul is one of the nominated contestants of the show and now she would be safe from getting eliminated from the show all thanks to Shiv for saving her from getting eliminated.
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan saved from elimination; credit goes to captain Shiv Thakare

In the upcoming episode of the show Bigg Boss will give a new task to the contestants where The eight nominated contestants will become publishers and give negative news headlines to the editors against each other.

The editors will be the safe contestants in the house, Sajid, Archana, Abdu,  MC Stan, and Shiv. They will publish selected stories given by the publishers.

There will be three rounds of this task. Only seven headlines can be published in the newspaper.

One news headline for one contestant. There are eight nominated contestants and the one whose name won't go as a headline will be safe from the nominations this week.

In the first task, Archana chose the headline of Priyanka which was, 'Nimrit akeli kabhi na kheli'.

As per sources, Shiv won’t tell the headline to the other housemates that Sumbul has revealed to him and thus she would be one who would get saved from getting eliminated from the show.

It will be interesting to see how would his mandali people react to this decision as even Nimrit was one of the nominated contestants of the show.

Tomorrow the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode will be telecasted where Salman Khan would come and speak about how the week has been and how the contestants have behaved and there is a possibility that he would lash out at Archana for the fight he had with Shalin and Vikas.

