BIGG BOSS 16: Exclusive! Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta, and Saundarya Sharma are the nominated contestants for this week

In the upcoming episode of the show, the nomination task would take place, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta, and Saundarya Sharama would get nominated by the housemates and one of them would say goodbye to the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 18:18
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar had always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of television.

Bigg Boss 16 is just one month away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to secure themselves in the finale round.

We saw the sudden exit of Sajid Khan and Abdu, which shocked the housemates and the audience.

Abdu voluntarily exited the show due to prior commitments, whereas Sajid had to leave as he had to begin shooting for his new movie.

We even saw how Shalin and Tina’s relationship was questioned, and everyone was calling it fake.

Salman Khan warned Sumbul that it’s high time she voices her opinions and speaks up before it’s too late.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce the nomination task where the housemates would have nominated each other for this week.

As per sources, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Tina Dutta, Saundarya Sharma are the nominated contestants for the week.

One of them would say goodbye to the show during the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode.

All the nominated contestants are strong in the show and it would be a tough choice for the audience to decide who would get eliminated from the show.

Though Sumbul’s contribution to the show as compared to others is less she has a massive and crazy fan following.

On the other hand, Saundarya is playing the game well and is giving a lot of content to the show but as compared to Sumbul she doesn’t have that kind of fan following.

So the fight is going to be tough this week, it will be interesting to see who would be nominated for this week.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

