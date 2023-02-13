Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Sumbul wasn’t a deserving contestant to win the show; Abdu was favoured a lot and not treated like a contestant; I see Priyanka and Archana in the top two, if Shiv and MC Stan make it there, the finale is not worth my time” - VJ

MUMBAI : VJ Andy is a popular personality on television who rose to fame with his stint in Bigg Boss Season 7.

He was eliminated just one week before the finale, but is remembered as one of the most loved contestants and as an entertainer.

Bigg Boss 16 is coming to an end, and we have seen how VJ Andy keeps reviewing the show and is quite vocal about it.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Archana Gautam to return back to the show; might go to the secret room

TellyChakkar got in touch with Andy and asked him if Sumbul was a deserving contestant, and what he thought about Abdu as a player of the house.

What do you think of Shalin as a player of the house?

Shalin is one contestant who is a very nice fellow but is always confused in some way. He has given a wrong impression of mental health and I don’t agree with it as it gives a wrong impression to everyone.

Do you think Sumbul wasn’t deserving to win the show?

Sumbul wasn’t deserving to win the show. Firstly, she was following Shalin and seemed to be obsessed with him. She was infatuated with him and she didn’t realise it. Tina definitely came in between and started a narrative, but even Shalin was equally involved in it.

By the way, in his VT, Tina was shown as a villain. Definitely, Sumbul didn’t have her solo track. At first, she was with Shalin and then with the Mandali. Even when she fought on an issue, it looked as if she was acting in a serial; she didn’t have any personality.

It’s not her fault though, she is just 19. She has time to grow and understand who she is. I feel she shouldn’t have done the show at such a young age.

Which season was very interesting according to you? Was it your season - Season 7, Season 13, or Season 16?

I definitely feel it was the late actor Sidharth Shukla’s Season 13. It was very interesting and amazing, although I only saw half of it. But for me, the best season would be the 7th as I was a part of that show, and I am completely biased. No one can compare the tasks we did, and we got awards for the task. I think during Pratik’s season, in the task people would get physical and Bigg Boss never opposed it. That was something I didn’t agree with. Bigg Boss 16 never had a task only.

What do you have to say about Archana being called the Rakhi Sawant of the show?

I don’t think one should call Archana as Rakhi Sawant because currently, the Bigg Boss that is going on is her life on the roads of Mumbai. All these things cannot happen in Bigg Boss and hence you cannot compare Rakhi to anyone else.

What do you have to say about Abdu as a contestant of Bigg Boss?

He had a lot of fun in the show. He was a cunning player, as in, the housemates used to feel he is so cute and hence he did so many things which went unnoticed. He was just nominated once and so much chaos happened. If he is a contestant in the house then he shouldn’t be treated differently. It was like he had come from outside; he doesn’t know Hindi and you cannot nominate him, then how is he a contestant on the show? He can go out and come back anytime he wants; it was like a hotel.

Who are the top two contestants of the show according to you?

According to me, it is Priyanka and Archana since they have given so much content to the show. But if Shiv and MC Stan reach the top two, then this finale is not worth it.

Well, it seems like VJ Andy is very supportive of Priyanka and Archana. Tomorrow one will know who is going to be the winner of the show.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Archana Gautam threatns Bigg Boss of running the show as she accuses him of stealing her clothes