Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “For sure Shalin and Tina are faking it on the show and their love is not true, everything is for the camera” - Gulshan Gautam

MUMBAI: Archana Gautam is an Indian politician, actress, model, and beauty pageant title holder, who won Miss Bikini India 2018. She represented India at the Miss Cosmos World 2018 and won the title of Most Talent 2018.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the biggest reality show in the nation, Bigg Boss Season 16.

She is one of the strongest contestants on the show and is giving so much content, and is making the show interesting.

Archana is one of the few contestants, who during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, was called out by Salman Khan for both her good and bad behaviour.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Archana’s brother Gulshan and asked him what he has to say about the love pairs in the house, and whether he feels that Shalin and Tina’s relationship is fake?

What do you have to say about the bond between Shalin and Tina on the show?

I feel that their relationship is fully fake because the way that they speak looks so unreal. The way they hug, one can see through the cameras how fake it is. They should stop making a fool of themselves.

When Gautam was in the house, what were your views on his bond with Soundarya?

I won't say it was fake because it did look real to me somewhere from both sides, but they looked genuine to me. Somewhere, when Gautam was evicted from the house, the way Soundarya broke down showed that her feelings for him were true.

What is your take on Priyanka and Ankit?

They have a bond from outside the house itself. They have been a famous and loved pair in a hit serial on television and have a strong base. But the one thing that is irritating is that Priyanka doesn’t allow him to speak only, and she takes over everywhere.

Well, there is no doubt that many people think that Shalin-Tina’s relationship is fake.

