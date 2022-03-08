Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat to participate in the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

Bigg Boss season 16 will be launching soon and many celebrities have been approached by the makers, and the latest one to join the list )

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has already started.

As per sources, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Raj Anadkat has been approached for the show and the talks are on between him and the makers of the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Last year also the actor's name had popped up for the show but things didn’t work out and hence he couldn’t be part of the show.

Well, the fans also want to see him on the reality show and hence they keep asking the same question.

