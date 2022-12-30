Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! The  National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued a notice to the makers of the show and the channel since contestant Vikas targeted Archana' s caste said " Neech Jati Ki log" 

MUMBAI: In yesterday's episode we did see how Vikas and Archana had a huge argument in the house as he refused to wash her utensils.

During the fight the two have made personal comments on each other and even spoke about their family members.

Archana was seen telling Vikas that because of this behaviour he isn't becoming a father whereas Vikas told about her dad and also spoke about her caste.

Vikas was heard telling during the fight he said a statement which said " No one speaks to Neech Jati Ki log"

This statement hasn't gone well with the audience of the show.

As per sources, The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has issued a notice to the makers of the show, the channel and the commissioner of Police which is a offense punishable under Sc/ St act.

Well, Vikas and is unaware of the consequences of that statement but the makers and channel would be responding soon to them

Well, there is no doubt that Archana is the only person in the house who is giving so much of content of the show with her nasty fights with almost all the contestants of the house.

