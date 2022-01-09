Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! The new season to run for THIS many months

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and this time the show will be running for a long time and the promo of the show will be out in the second week of September.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 15:35
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! The new season to run for THIS many months

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

( ALSO READ - EXCLUSIVE! Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 to launch on THIS date?)

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the show will be going on air from the 2nd of October 2022 and this season will go on for five months until the finale happens.

This season is going to follow a lot of international formats where many rules and tasks would be followed accordingly.

Salman Khan has already shot for the promo of the show and it would be out in the second week of September.

Are you excited to watch Bigg Boss 16 for five months?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali to participate in the show? )

Bigg Boss Boss ott Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Endemol Salman Khan Karan Johar Reality show TellyChakkar Shiny Ahuja Rannvijay Singha Munawar Faruqui. Arjun Bijlani Sanaya Irani Shiny Ahuja Divyanka Tripathi Farmani Naaz twinkle kapoor Vivan Dsena Shivin Narang Kanchi Singh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 09/01/2022 - 15:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Upcoming Drama! Anuj loses his cool on Choti Anu, yells at her
 MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupamaa: Oh No! Anuj struggles to reach the diya to keep the flame from waning off, falls off his wheelchair
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Gratitude! Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly’s reaction to Vidya Balan’s funny reel on her 'Mai kuch bhi karu' dialogue’ will touch your heart
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most-watched television shows and has maintained its numero uno position ever since it...
Danger! Comedian Raju Srivastava moved back to ventilator support in AIIMS, detailed story inside
 MUMBAI: Comedian Raju Srivastava has been rushed to AIIMS after he suffered cardiac arrest. The Great Indian Laughter...
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! The new season to run for THIS many months
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Sigh of Relief! Big B resumes to work after being tested negative for Covid 19
MUMBAI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan continues to work after he has been tested negative for Covid. The Baghban...
Recent Stories
Sigh of Relief! Big B resumes to work after being tested negative for Covid 19
Sigh of Relief! Big B resumes to work after being tested negative for Covid 19
Latest Video