Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! The new season will be launched on this date

Bigg Boss 16 will be launching soon. The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have started approaching actors. The new season will be beginning on this date and the fans are super excited to watch the new season.

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the show is all set to be launched on 1st October 2022 and Salman Khan will be shooting for the promo of the show by the second week of September.

The makers have already approached a lot of celebrities for the show and the confirmed list will be announced soon.

We also reported that this time the theme of the show would be Aqua and the house will give a water tribe feeling.

Well, the fans are waiting for the new season to begin and are excited to see who the contestants will be on the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! The new season will be launched on this date
