Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! The upcoming season has been pushed This is when the new season is all set to begin ?

Bigg Boss 16 has been pushed ahead and the season will be aired on this month as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 will be taking the slot of Bigg Boss in the month of September and October.

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 15:45
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! The upcoming season has been pushed This is when the new season is all set to begin ?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing good on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

( Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?)

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As we had reported that Bigg Boss OTT will begin in the month of August and post that the channel is planning to launch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 in the month of September.

This means that Bigg Boss Season 16 has been pushed ahead giving space to the dance reality show.

As per sources, the new season will go on air this time in the month of December 2022 though there is no confirmation on the same.

Earlier the show used to begin in October but now seems like the channel and the makers of the show have pushed the upcoming season ahead.

For more news from the world of entertainment stay tuned to Tellychakkar

( ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ? )

Bigg Boss Boss ott Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Endemol Salman Khan Karan Johar Reality show TellyChakkar Shiny Ahuja Rannvijay Singha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 15:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Vipul D Shah on Optimystix Entertainment presenting Anandi Baa Aur Emily: We interviewed several girls across the USA, Canada, UK and many more and conducted almost 140 auditions
MUMBAI : Optimystix Entertainment has produced and presented a large variety of shows in the past several years. The...
Aruna Irani & Alok Nath reuniting for TV show on lines of Raja Babu? Here's what we know
MUMBAI : Popular veteran actors like Aruna Irani and Alok Nath are in talks to unite for an upcoming television show,...
STUNNING! From being the King of hearts, Shiva is all set to disguise as Maharaja this time in StarPlus' Pandya Store
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! The upcoming season has been pushed This is when the new season is all set to begin ?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Must Read! ‘The original version of Teri Galiyan was much better than the new one” netizens reacts on Galliyan Returns song from Ek Villain Returns
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Ek Villain Returns has been talk of the town ever since it was in the making, the fans were...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Exclusive! Sambhavna Seth has been approached to be part of the show?
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 15 was a very successful television show. Last year, the makers of Bigg Boss came up with a new...
Recent Stories
Ek Villain Returns
Must Read! ‘The original version of Teri Galiyan was much better than the new one” netizens reacts on Galliyan Returns song from Ek Villain Returns
Latest Video