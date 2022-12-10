Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot are currently in the danger zone; one of them to get eliminated?

MUMBAI : The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up and the show is doing well for itself.

The second week of the show has begun and so much has already happened in the house. The contestants have had some disagreements as well.

We saw how Archana and Shalin’s fight in the house became the topic of discussion where only Tina and Sumbul were seen standing by Shalin, whereas the rest of the contestants were on Archana’s side.

We saw how Sajid lost his cool and demanded that Bigg Boss evict Shalin and this is against the rules of Bigg Boss.

On the other hand, we also saw how Gautam became the captain of the house and how he got the power to nominate contestants for this week.

Where he nominated Gori, Tina, Srejita De, and MC Stan for the elimination for this week, Shalin was nominated by Bigg Boss.

As per the voting trends till now, MC Stan has received the highest number of votes whereas Tina Datta and Shalin are at the bottom with the least votes from the audience.

Well, Shalin’s behaviour hasn’t gone down well with the audience this week and they have called him arrogant, and the most misbehaving contestant on the show and hence, he has been gaining fewer votes.

It will be interesting to see who would be eliminated from the show.

