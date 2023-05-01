Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Tina – Shalin’s mother, Archana’s brother, Mc Stan – Shiv’s mothers, Sumbul's bade papa and Nimirt’s dad to enter the house this weekend for the family episode

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

A lot has happened in the Bigg Boss house this week and already so much content has been generated.

We did see how the nomination task happened and from the Mandali group only Sajid was nominated and Shiv being a good friend of Sumbul nominated her and saved Nimirt from nominations.

The captaincy task took place and Abdu became the new captain of the house.

After Post, a huge fight happened between Mc Stan and Archana where the two got into a heated argument and MC said things that he shouldn’t he even wanted to exit the show.

The ration task will also take place where the contestants would have to choose between selecting the ration or nominating someone.

As per sources, the family week will happen during the weekend when Tina – Shalin’s mother, Archana’s brother, Mc Stan – Shiv’s mother, Sumbul’s bade papa, and Nimrit’s dad will be entering the house.

They would be interacting with the housemates and would be telling them how they have been performing.

The family episode is one of the most awaited shows and the fans wait to see the contestants meeting their families after so many days.

Well, it will be interesting to see the family's feedback and how they would go ahead.

