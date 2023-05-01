Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Tina – Shalin’s mother, Archana’s brother, Mc Stan – Shiv’s mothers, Sumbul's bade papa and Nimirt’s dad to enter the house this weekend for the family episode

Finally, the family week will take place and the members would come into the house and meet their loved ones, we are sure the episode will be filled with emotions.  
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 01/05/2023 - 11:58
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

A lot has happened in the Bigg Boss house this week and already so much content has been generated.

We did see how the nomination task happened and from the Mandali group only Sajid was nominated and Shiv being a good friend of Sumbul nominated her and saved Nimirt from nominations.

The captaincy task took place and Abdu became the new captain of the house.

ALSO READ : BIGG BOSS 16: Fans demand Ankit Gupta’s return to the show; Here is why that won’t happen

 After Post, a huge fight happened between Mc Stan and Archana where the two got into a heated argument and MC said things that he shouldn’t he even wanted to exit the show.

The ration task will also take place where the contestants would have to choose between selecting the ration or nominating someone.

As per sources, the family week will happen during the weekend when Tina – Shalin’s mother, Archana’s brother, Mc Stan – Shiv’s mother, Sumbul’s bade papa, and Nimrit’s dad will be entering the house.

They would be interacting with the housemates and would be telling them how they have been performing.

The family episode is one of the most awaited shows and the fans wait to see the contestants meeting their families after so many days.

Well, it will be interesting to see the family's feedback and how they would go ahead.

For more news from television, digital, and Bollywood stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan to eliminate Archana Gautam; lashes out at Shalin Bhanot

 

 

 

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant adil Gori Kili Paul Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Abdu Rozik
