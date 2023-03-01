Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Troubles surround the housemates as Bigg Boss cancels the ration task; minimal ration left with the contestants to survive the week 

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

A new year has begun, and the previous year has definitely been good for the reality show as it has got good TRP ratings.

In the previous episode, we have seen how MC and Archana had a huge fight because Archana complained about Stan not doing work to Abdu who has become the new captain of the house.

We also saw the nomination task happen where only Sajid Khan from the Mandali gang was nominated and he did have problems with the Shiv and Nimirt as they didn’t save him from the nominations.

As per sources, the ration task would take place in the house where the housemates wouldn’t be interested in doing the task and this would irk Bigg Boss.

He would announce and call all the contestants in the garden and would tell them that since they are not interested in the task he would cancel it and they would have to live throughout the week with fewer rations.

The housemates are shocked and they apologize to Bigg Boss to give them a chance but he refuses to listen.

It will be interesting to see with less ration in the house how would the housemates survive because maximum fights in the house has happened because of food.

