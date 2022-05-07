Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Upcoming season’s launch date preponed to this date?

Bigg Boss 16 has been pushed ahead and the season will be aired this month as Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 will be taking the slot of Bigg Boss in September and October.

Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! The upcoming season has been pushed This is when the new season is all set to begin ?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As we had reported that Bigg Boss OTT will begin in August and post that the channel is planning to launch Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10 in September.

This means that Bigg Boss Season 16 has been pushed ahead giving space to the dance reality show.

As per sources, the new season will go on air this time in December 2022 though there is no confirmation on the same.

Earlier the show used to begin in October but now seems like the channel and the makers of the show have pushed the upcoming season ahead.

For more news from the world of entertainment stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

