Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Veteran actress Simi Garewal to grace the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar” episode alongside Salman Khan

In the upcoming ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode Veteran actress Simi Garewal will be the guest on the show where she would be having fun segments with the host and the contestants of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 01/11/2023 - 20:02
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss currently is the number one reality show on television and this season is a super hit as it's gaining great TRP ratings.

One of the reasons why the show is doing so well is because of the content that the contestants are bringing to the plate.

The ‘Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode is one of the most awaited episodes, as Salman Khan comes on the show and gives an insight into how the contestants have performed, and who was right and wrong.

This week Bigg Boss dedicated the episodes to the family members where they came into the house and stayed for one day and gave an insight to the contestants to how they are playing and where they are going wrong.

This week not many big fights happened and Shiv became the new captain of the house as the family members who came into the house were given a chance to take part in the tasks.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

orld of entertainment.

As per sources, veteran actress Simi Garewal would be gracing the show where she would be having some fun segments with the contestants on the show.

This would be the first time that the actress would be coming to Bigg Boss.

Salman will also announce who will be eliminated this coming weekend; one of the contestants will say goodbye to the show.

There are reports doing the rounds that Abdu might leave the show tomorrow due to prior commitments, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, it will be interesting to see who Salman will praise, and who he will lash out at for their behavior this week.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

