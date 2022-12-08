Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Vighnaharta Shree Ganesh fame actress Madirakshi Mundle to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss 16 will be launching soon. The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have started approaching actors, and the latest name to join the list is Vighnaharta Shree Ganesh actress Madirakshi Mundle

 

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 19:58
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bighnaharta Shree Ganesh actress Madirakshi Mundle to participate in the show?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Vighnaharta Shree Ganesh actress Madirakshi Mundle has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show if things work in place then she would come on board.

Also Read -Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?

 If she participates in the show then this would be the actress's first reality show and the fans are excited to see her as a contestant on the show.

The show is all set to go on–air from the 1st of October and Salman Khan would shoot for the promo of the show in the second week of September.

Are you excited to see Madirakshi Mundle as a contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali to participate in the show?

 

 

Bigg Boss Boss ott Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Endemol Salman Khan Karan Johar Reality show TellyChakkar Shiny Ahuja Rannvijay Singha Munawar Faruqui. Arjun Bijlani Sanaya Irani Divyanka Tripathi Farmani Naaz Madirakshi Mundle
Like
0
Love
2
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 19:58

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! "I think Punjabi is the easiest culture toExclusive! "I think Punjabi is the easiest culture to adopt", says Channa Mereya’s Shardul Pandit aka Armaan adopt", says Channa Mereya’s Shardul Pandit aka Armaan
MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows...
INTERESTING! What happens when Ddlj's Raj meets K2H2's Anjali on the sets of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar
MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their...
Exclusive! “Yesha Rughani and Rhea would be the perfect contestants for Bigg Boss” - Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI: Delnaaz Irani is a well-known actress in the world of entertainment. She is one of the few actresses who has...
Exclusive! “I didn’t have a crush on any of my teachers as I hated to study” - Bhanu Uday of Crash Course
MUMBAI:Crash Course is a web series starring Anu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, Bidita Bag, and Udit Arora in...
Exclusive! “ I never had a crush on my teachers as I hated education I used to run away from it I don’t have any memories from school - Bhanu Uday
MUMBAI: Crash Course is an upcoming web series starring Anu Kapoor, Bhanu Uday, Pranay Pachauri, Bidita Bag, and Udit...
Superb! This is how actress Mona Singh reacts to people questioning her casting as ‘Laal’s’ mother in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Check it out
MUMBAI: Also read:...
Recent Stories
Mona
Superb! This is how actress Mona Singh reacts to people questioning her casting as ‘Laal’s’ mother in ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, Check it out
Latest Video