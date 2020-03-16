Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Vivan Dsena and Shivin Narang are almost confirmed contestants for the upcoming season?

Bigg Boss 16 will be launching soon. The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have started approaching actors, and the latest name to join the list is Vivan Dsena and Shivin Narang

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

(Also Read - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?)

As per the fan page The Khabri, actors Vivian Dsena and Shivin Narang are offered the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actors though there is no confirmation for the same.

Seems, like things are working out between the makers and the actors and soon they would coming on board for the show.

Previously, also their name had cropped up in the previous seasons also but things never worked out and the two never were part of the show.

Well, the fans will be excited to see them on the show as they feel they would be good contestants on the show.

This year the makers are trying their best to bring in the best contestants and make this season a successful one like they had in Bigg Boss 13.

The audience still praises and loves Season 13 because of the interesting contestants in the show that made that season a cult season.

Do you want to see Vivian Dsena and Shivin Narang as contestants in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar)

