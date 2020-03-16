Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! “Water” is the theme for the upcoming season of the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported earlier that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has begun.

Last year, the theme of the show was forest and the contraction of the house was built in that way where one did see trees, posters and statues of wild animals.

As per sources, this year’s theme would be “Water” where the entire house would be built in water.

The entire house would be painted blue colour and there would be posters of aquatic animals all over and the entire show would be focussed on “Water”.

Well, the theme of the show seems to be interesting and the fans are super excited for the new season.

