Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Weekend Ka Vaar gets a new time slot and the show to be premiered in two days

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tina Dutta, and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi are the three confirmed contestants on the show.

(ALSO READ: CONFIRMED! Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 to launch on THIS date)

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, the show will begin on the 1st of October 2022 and the premier show will be telecasted for two days stretch.

Weekend ka Vaar episode has got a new time slot. Earlier it used to be telecasted at 9 ; 00 pm and now it would be telecasted at 9: 30 pm.

Whereas the normal episodes will be telecasted On Monday – Friday at 10 : 00 pm .

Well, this year the theme of the show is Aqua and the fans are super excited for the new season and are waiting to see who are the contestants of the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - OMG! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Akshara Singh's alleged leaked MMS video takes the internet on storm)