Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Weekend Ka Vaar gets a new time slot and the show to be premiered in two days

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the makers have already locked in the celebrities for the show.  This season's weekend ka vaar has got a new time slot and the premiere episode will be telecasted for two days.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 11:34
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Weekend Ka Vaar gets a new time slot and the show to be premiered in two days

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tina Dutta, and Nusrat Jahan Ruhi are the three confirmed contestants on the show.

(ALSO READ: CONFIRMED! Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 to launch on THIS date)

Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources,  the show will begin on the 1st of October 2022 and the premier show will be telecasted for two days stretch.

Weekend ka Vaar episode has got a new time slot. Earlier it used to be telecasted at 9 ; 00 pm and now it would be telecasted at 9: 30 pm.

Whereas the normal episodes will be telecasted On Monday – Friday at  10 : 00 pm .

Well, this year the theme of the show is Aqua and the fans are super excited for the new season and are waiting to see who are the contestants of the show.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ - OMG! Bigg Boss 15 contestant Akshara Singh's alleged leaked MMS video takes the internet on storm)

Bigg Boss Boss ott Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Endemol Salman Khan Karan Johar Reality show TellyChakkar Shiny Ahuja Rannvijay Singha Munawar Faruqui. Arjun Bijlani Sanaya Irani Shiny Ahuja Divyanka Tripathi Farmani Naaz twinkle kapoor Vivan Dsena Shivin Narang Kanchi Singh Thomson Andrews Erica fernandes. Nusrat Jahan ruhi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 11:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sad! Maya gets heartbroken to learn about Akshara and Abhimanyu
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Kumkum Bhagya: Shocking! Mihika supports Prachi and Sid’s marriage
MUMBAI :Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin – OMG! Sai Warns Pakhi To Stay Away From Savi
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin contains a lot of drama and twists in its upcoming segments....
Imlie: Wow! Megha Chakraborty is all set to be a game changer as Imlie’s daughter in the show, as she hops on board!
MUMBAI: Television lovers will tell you how much the show Imlie has become a part of their life. Its characters are so...
SHOCKING! Abhimanyu not ready to listen to Akshara, Manjiri tries to convince him in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI : Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap a few weeks ago and viewers are intrigued with all...
PATHETIC! Gulabrao shoots Virat in front of Sai leaving her shocked in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI :Star Plus' most-watched drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly witnessing a lot of drama ever...
Recent Stories
Sidhu Moose Wala Death Row: OMG! Sharpshooters planned to kill Salman Khan in THIS way, details inside
Sidhu Moose Wala Death Row: OMG! Sharpshooters planned to kill Salman Khan in THIS way, details inside
Latest Video