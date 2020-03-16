Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive!: This is when the new season is all set to go - on air

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show. We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were among the few stars approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported earlier that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has begun.

As per sources, the show is all set to go on – air from the first week of October and the dates mostly could be 1 – 2nd October.

The new house would be built in a few weeks from now and Arjun Bijlani and Munawar are almost confirmed as the contestants of the show.

We had earlier reported that Salman Khan would be shooting for the new promo of the show next week which will go – on air from the mid of September.

Well, this year also the makers are trying to bring the best of contestants on the show so that they have another successful season.

