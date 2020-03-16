Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! This is when the new season is set to go on-air

The new season of Bigg Boss is in the pre-production stage, and Salman Khan is set to shoot for the show's latest promo. The show is scheduled to go on-air this month.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 11:21
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive!: This is when the new season is all set to go - on air

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of television's most loved and successful reality shows, and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons. In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 started with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts, but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn't make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season, the preparation is on, and they have already approached many celebrities for the show, including Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. We had reported earlier that Bigg Boss 16 would begin soon, and the pre-production has commenced.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! This is when Salman Khan will be shooting for the promo of the show.)

As per sources, the show is set to go on–air from the first week of October. The new house will be built a few weeks from now, and Arjun Bijlani and Munawar are almost confirmed as the contestants in the show. Salman Khan will be shooting for the show's new promo next week, which will go on air in the mid of September.

This year, too, the makers are trying to bring the best of contestants on the show so that they have another successful season.

Are you excited about the upcoming new season? Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! This is when Salman Khan will be shooting for the promo of the show.)

Bigg Boss Boss ott Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Endemol Salman Khan Karan Johar Reality show TellyChakkar Shiny Ahuja Rannvijay Singha
Like
0
Love
8
Haha
0
Yay
1
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 11:21

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
BIG Update! This is how Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to demanding Rs 250 crore alimony from Naga Chaitanya
MUMBAI: The latest episode of Koffee With Karan was graced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akshay Kumar. During the episode...
Shocking! Kumkum Bhagya girls Rehyna Malhotra, Aparna Mishra, and Tina Philip do this strange act on the sets | Deets Inside
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Sai’s motherly concern frightens Virat
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Revealed! Will Pushpa fame Allu Arjun make a cameo in Shehzada? Kartik Aaryan reacts
MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is basking in the glory of his recent successful film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2....
#AbhiRa Goals! Gear up for the most ROMANTIC Moment while Akshara tries to heal Abhimanyu's hand in StarPlus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are...
Shocking! Rakhi Sawant reveals that her marriage will take place in Bigg Boss 16 house says “My Nikkah will take place in the house and Salman Khan and Bigg Boss will do the arrangements”
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines...
Recent Stories
AA
Revealed! Will Pushpa fame Allu Arjun make a cameo in Shehzada? Kartik Aaryan reacts
Latest Video