Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Karishma Sawant to participate in the show

The new season of Bigg Boss will begin soon and the makers of the show have already started to approach actors. The new name to join the list is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Karishma Sawant

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 will begin on the 1st of October and the fans are super excited for the new season.

In the last season, the beginning sounded very promising and had good TRP ratings, but then later on the ratings dropped down drastically and couldn’t be regained.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the show's winner, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

In the upcoming season, the makers of the show have already approached a few contestants while some have also been confirmed.

Actors like Vivan Dsena, Shivin Narang, Surbhi Jyoti, Divyanka Tripathi, Priyanka Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, Shiny Ahuja, etc have been approached for the show.

Whereas Munawar, Tinu Dutta, Prakruti, and Kanika Maan are the few confirmed contestants on the show.

Tellychakkar has been at the forefront in bringing exclusive news from the world of the entertainment business.

As per sources, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Karishma Sawant has been approached for the show and the talks are on between her and the makers of the show though there is no confirmation on the same.

Her name has been speculated for the first time and if things work out and she comes on board, the fans would be excited to see her in a new avatar.

This time the show will be following the international format where the task would be getting over in a day’s time and it wouldn’t be stretched.

On the other hand, even Salman Khan would be entering the house and would be giving tasks to the contestants and would be interacting with contestants.

Well, the fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants of the show would be.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

