Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Zaid Darbar to participate in the show?

 Bigg Boss 16 will be launching soon. The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have started approaching actors, and the latest name to join the list is Zaid Darbar

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 19:34
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Also Read -Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani to participate on the show ?

As per sources, Zaid Darbar has been approached for the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actors.

Now earlier also his name had cropped him for Bigg Boss OTT but then the makers scrapped the OTT plan and is coming up with Bigg Boss 16 and have offered the show to Zaid.

Well, the fans would like to see him on the show and they feel he will be a very entertaining contestant and a good player for the show.

Are you excited to see Zaid Darbar as a contestant on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

 
For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


ALSO READ - Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali to participate in the show?

 

 

Bigg Boss Boss ott Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Endemol Salman Khan Karan Johar Reality show TellyChakkar Shiny Ahuja Rannvijay Singha Munawar Faruqui. Arjun Bijlani Sanaya Irani Shiny Ahuja Divyanka Tripathi Farmani Naaz Zaid Darbar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 19:34

